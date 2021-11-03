Controlled burn closes Sweetwater Wetlands on Tucson's northwest side

The Sweetwater Wetlands were closed on Wednesday due to the annual controlled burn conducted by Tucson Water and the Tucson Fire Department.

According to Tucson Water, the controlled burn removes dead and thatched bulrush and cattail, which will stifle new growth if not removed. The dead vegetation also must be removed to allow applications of granular mosquito larvicide to contact the water, improving the effectiveness of Tucson Water’s mosquito abatement program.

Along with removing dead vegetation, the controlled burn also provides fire staff with valuable training and experience controlling fast moving fires before wildfire season begins, Tucson Water said.

Tucson Water asks community members to take precautions for ash and smoke in the area, near Interstate 10 and Sweetwater Drive, north of Prince Road.

The Sweetwater Wetlands will reopen to the public on Thursday.