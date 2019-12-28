Copy editor Myles Standish's Fave

You are the owner of this article.
We are sharing Arizona Daily Star reporters' and photographers' favorite work from 2019.

Myles Standish has been a copy editor at the Arizona Daily Star for more than 30 years, first in sports and later on the universal copy desk.

Copy editors read copy for grammatical and spelling errors and point out possible conflicts or factual errors. They also write headlines.

He had only one favorite headline because he didn't save his favorites to review later.

I think one of the endearing qualities of copy editors is that it's not about us. We are here to help reporters and others put out the best product we can. We are umpires. If we have a perfect night, no one notices us. Only if we have a bad night do people notice us. And we are OK with that. It's what we signed up for.

 ─ Myles Standish

This item appeared on Page A9, May 31, 2019.

