If you go

Barrett’s Bark For The Blue Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Tucson Police Department K-9 Unit

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Where: Playground Tucson, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: $50 for a team of two.

The event includes tournament play for a first prize of $500; second and third prizes to be announced. Festivities include happy hour pricing on food and drinks during the event, access to all areas of the Playground for the night, and visits from the TPD K-9 Unit. All proceeds from the event benefit the TPD K-9 Unit.

To register or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/BarkForTheBlue/ or send an email to BarkForTheBlue@gmail.com.