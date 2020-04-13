Coronado Forest reminder: Please don't leave your poop outside of closed restrooms

A news release today from the Coronado National Forest encouraging visitors to avoid crowded areas, included this disturbing imagery: “do not deposit your solid wastes outside or surrounding the restrooms.”
"If necessary, bury human waste at least six to eight inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites to prevent health hazards to our employees and for other visitors," the news release continues.
Visitors are encouraged to make a pit stop before heading into the forest or after they leave.
Most of Coronado is open.
Closures in the forest target crowded areas and those where social distancing isn't feasible. View the full list of closures here.
“For the health and safety of all visitors, we’ve decided to encourage activity in areas where social distancing and public health guidelines are easier and discourage activity in areas that are overly crowded and where visitors can’t practice appropriate social distancing,” Coronado National Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry said in the news release. “While we have some additional closures, most of the forest is open for dispersed recreation and day use activities such as hiking and biking.
Many day-use sites, restrooms and other developed recreation facilities are either closed or offer reduced services.
For available activities please check this interactive visitor map.
Updates on the Coronado National Forest response to COVID-19 is also posted on its website and on social media sites.
