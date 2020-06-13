Coronavirus cases in Arizona keep rising; 261 new cases in Pima County, 1,540 statewide

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona keep going up, new state figures.
With 1,540 new cases, the statewide total is 34,458, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,183 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 39 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 3,889 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 261 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 821 people ages 65 and older;
• 534 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 635 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,608 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 288 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 223 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. One new death was reported in Pima County today.
There have been 456,915 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.7% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 14,029 tests reported yesterday.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
