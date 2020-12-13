Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 13

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.
Dr. Cara Christ says not enough Arizonans may be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve some sort of "herd immunity." She says the state needs an impactful campaign to encourage people to get the vaccination.
Gov. Doug Ducey won't impose new restrictions on individuals or businesses despite what appears to be a record number of daily COVID-19 cases in Arizona and a trend pushing higher. He also has no plans to extend a moratorium on residential evictions.
Arizonans in the highest priority categories of risk or need could get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 15. Here's the list of groups the state lists as first and second priority populations to be vaccinated.