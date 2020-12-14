Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 14

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.
Dr. Cara Christ says not enough Arizonans may be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve some sort of "herd immunity." She says the state needs an impactful campaign to encourage people to get the vaccination.
Gov. Doug Ducey won't impose new restrictions on individuals or businesses despite what appears to be a record number of daily COVID-19 cases in Arizona and a trend pushing higher. He also has no plans to extend a moratorium on residential evictions.
The city of Tucson needs to stop turning its public park space over to fee-based enterprises like the Reid Park Zoo and city golf courses. Reid Park's Barnum Hill and south duck pond are the places to draw the line.
The day after the seemingly routine arrest, two activist groups — Black Lives Matter Tucson and Los Angeles-based Allies for Black Americans — each took to Twitter and Facebook to demand accountability from the Tucson Police Department.