Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 17

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.
Dr. Cara Christ says not enough Arizonans may be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve some sort of "herd immunity." She says the state needs an impactful campaign to encourage people to get the vaccination.
Maricopa County supervisors were served Tuesday with subpoenas from a state Senate panel demanding access to copies of the more than 2 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters in the Nov. 3 election.
The day after the seemingly routine arrest, two activist groups — Black Lives Matter Tucson and Los Angeles-based Allies for Black Americans — each took to Twitter and Facebook to demand accountability from the Tucson Police Department.
The city of Tucson needs to stop turning its public park space over to fee-based enterprises like the Reid Park Zoo and city golf courses. Reid Park's Barnum Hill and south duck pond are the places to draw the line.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been using a bigger and bigger portion of the available hospital beds in Arizona for months. On Thursday, Dec. 10, they took up 40% of inpatient beds and 47% of ICU beds statewide, as of Friday.