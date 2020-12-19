Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 19

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.
Maricopa County supervisors were served Tuesday with subpoenas from a state Senate panel demanding access to copies of the more than 2 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters in the Nov. 3 election.
The day after the seemingly routine arrest, two activist groups — Black Lives Matter Tucson and Los Angeles-based Allies for Black Americans — each took to Twitter and Facebook to demand accountability from the Tucson Police Department.
Most voters responding to the solicitation from Arizona's Senate president accused her and the GOP of perpetuating fraud themselves by casting doubt on the election. Plus, a Southern Arizona legislator upsets House speaker's race, and other items.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been using a bigger and bigger portion of the available hospital beds in Arizona for months. On Thursday, Dec. 10, they took up 40% of inpatient beds and 47% of ICU beds statewide, as of Friday.