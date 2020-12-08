Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 8

Arizonans in the highest priority categories of risk or need could get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 15. Here's the list of groups the state lists as first and second priority populations to be vaccinated.
Arizonans in the highest priority category could get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks. It will be until next summer or early fall before everyone who wants to get inoculated will be able to do so.
A court-ordered inspection of more than 1,600 Arizona ballots cast in the general election found just nine with errors in the presidential race — not enough to declare Donald Trump the winner here, even if that error rate ran through all similar ballots.
Supporters of President Trump filed another suit Wednesday, this one in federal court, in their latest bid to throw out the certified popular vote count that awarded Arizona's 11 electors to Joe Biden.
Arizona is expected to receive "hundreds of thousands" of COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of this month. Gov. Doug Ducey refused hospitals' pleas to put new mitigation measures or restrictions in place in meantime.
In addition to several new enforcement actions, the board also endorsed a strengthened public health advisory by the Pima County Health Department that now mandates businesses to report any known coronavirus cases
A court ruled Monday that challengers to Joe Biden's victory in Arizona can get documents they contend will cast doubt on the tally, even as top officials from both political parties certified the state's election results as accurate the same day.