 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 2
top story

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 2

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

The numbers were updated February 2.

The TCC is a Pima County distribution site for the Moderna vaccine. Walk-ins are now available, no appointment is necessary. Video by: Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star April 15, 2021.

Gallery: A year of the Pandemic in Tucson

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

This superyacht becomes its own island

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News