Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 4

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
The numbers were updated Feb. 4.
Gallery: Tucsonans show their support in words
Signs of Our Times
Curves Cabaret, 2130 N Oracle Rd, on September 11, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, 135 S 6th Ave., on June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W Congress Street, on June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Screamery Ice Cream, 250 E. Congress St, on June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
The Scented Leaf, 308 E Congress St, on June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Good Oak Bar, 316 E Congress Street, on June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Hotel Congress, 311 Congress Street, on June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
The Rialto Theater, 318 E. Congress St., on May 31, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Flash in the Past Studio and Shop, 43 S. 6th. Ave., on May 31, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway Blvd., on April 30, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
A sign strapped to the median at 6th Street and Campbell Avenue gives southbound motorists a little pep-talk in the COVID-19 times, April 23, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Mercado San Agustin on April 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E Grant Rd, on April 9, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
University Pet Clinic, 1506 N Tucson Blvd., on April 9, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Nancy's Boondocks, 3306 N 1st Ave., on April 7, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care, 3002 N 1st Ave., on April 7, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Hotel McCoy, 720 W Silverlake Rd., on April 7, 2020.
Signs of Our Times
Street Taco and Beer Co., 58 W Congress Street, on March 31, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W Congress Street, on March 31, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Good Oak Bar, 316 E Congress Street, on March 31, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, on March 31, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
A makeshift sign is posted on a construction sign to let customers know that Martins Comida Chingona restaurant, 557 N 4th Ave., is open for business. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Pop Cycle, 422 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Tiny Town Gallery, 408 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Silver Sea Jewelry, 330 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
The Book Stop, 214 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Dairy Queen Store, 501 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
Tucson Thrift Shop, 319 N 4th Ave. March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Signs of Our Times
The Rialto Theater,
318 E Congress St. March 18, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.