 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: January 25

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

The numbers were updated Jan. 25.

The TCC is a Pima County distribution site for the Moderna vaccine. Walk-ins are now available, no appointment is necessary. Video by: Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star April 15, 2021.

Gallery: A year of the Pandemic in Tucson

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finchem raising money for campaign debt that doesn't exist

Finchem raising money for campaign debt that doesn't exist

For Star subscribers: Mark Finchem is still raising money this week to pay off debt for his failed campaign for secretary of state — debt that doesn't exist, his own finance reports show. Plus, spending details reported for all other Arizona statewide candidates.

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

A white 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling west on Grant Road and preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Crafycroft Road when a Lexus Sedan driving east collided with it. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the Leopard 2, the formidable German battle tank long sought by Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News