Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: July 8
editor's pick top story

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: July 8

  • Updated

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

To find the latest updates on COVID-19 in Southern Arizona, head here.

These numbers were updated July 8.

Related: Mask mandates may be slowing Arizona's rate of virus infections, UA professor says

Following graphs courtesy of voro.com

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Pima County

Known coronavirus deaths in Pima County

Gallery: Tucsonans wearing masks

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Lives Matter March for Justice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News