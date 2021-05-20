Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 20

Emily Wolfgang, manager at Little Anthony's Diner, talks with a customer during the first day of Little Anthony's Diner Carhop at Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 28, 2020. Little Anthony's Diner, in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), started an old fashioned 1950's carhop. "It's been a long time since we had a carhop," said Tony Terry, president and owner of Little Anthony's Diner and The Gaslight Theater. "It fits our life right not." Little Anthony's Diner Carhop runs from 11am to 8pm Monday through Sunday. Customers can park in designated parking spots and order and pay for their food from the safety of their car, said Terry. Employees, dressed in 1950's attire with masks and gloves, will come out to check on customers and deliver drinks and food on trays, which resemble trays used in the 1950's that can attach to car windows. There is a Carhop menu, which include burgers, salads and shakes, but customers can order other items off the menu. DJ Phil, Little Anthony's Diner DJ, will play music that can be heard though speakers outside. "We may keep it after the virus," added Terry.