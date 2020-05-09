Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 9

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
To find the latest updates on COVID-19 in Southern Arizona,
head here.
Chiara Bautista / Arizona Daily Star
These numbers were updated May 9.
Following graphs courtesy of
voro.com Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County Known coronavirus deaths in Pima County Gallery: Tucsonans enjoy a movie as city reopens
Dragway Drive-In
Nadia Buus, left, and Cassandra Nessinger catch the last of the day's light from atop Nessinger's vehicle while waiting of the start of the movie at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. The showing sold out online well before the gates at the track opened at 6:30 for the showing of Pixar's Cars. About 500 total, 250 per the two screens, filled the parking lot.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
Steven and Katalia Boggs wait for the show to start in style from their well-illuminated 1966 Mercury Parklane for the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration's showing of Pixar's Cars, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
Josh and Meghan Leunen share their helping of lava cake from the bed of their truck while cars still file into the lots at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration's showing of Pixar's Cars, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
Isaiah Valdez peers out from the trunk of his car, with two stout table legs providing extra support of the hood, before the start of the night's showing of Cars at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
William John makes the best use of a spare tire and a pillow for his seat at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
About forty minutes before screen time and the cars are still making their way onto the lots at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
Three members of the audience perch on the roof of a pick-up as the movie Cars gets underway at the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dragway Drive-In
Crew fight a pesky wind under an ominous sky to get the inflatable screens secured as sun sets over the Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater Powered by Griffith Automotive Repair & Restoration, May 8, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. The wind and a few sprinkles gave way just before dark settled in for good.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.