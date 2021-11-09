 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 9
top story

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 9

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

The numbers were updated November 9.

The TCC is a Pima County distribution site for the Moderna vaccine. Walk-ins are now available, no appointment is necessary. Video by: Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star April 15, 2021.

Gallery: A year of the Pandemic in Tucson

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How can restaurants attract and retain workers?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Another Tucson section of the Santa Cruz River now flows again
Local news

Another Tucson section of the Santa Cruz River now flows again

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Tucson Water is now discharging treated groundwater into that river section, making Mayor Regina Romero "very excited about creating another riparian area on the south side." Some of the discharges may contain low levels of toxic PFAS compounds, but in much lower concentrations than already in groundwater under the river, officials say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News