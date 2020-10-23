Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 23

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
These numbers were updated Oct. 23.
Following graphs courtesy of
voro.com Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Pima County Known coronavirus deaths in Pima County Gallery: Tucsonans wearing masks
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tom "Tiger" Ziegler: "I miss my work, my customers and my co-workers. I don't want my people to get this damn disease." June 30, 2020
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Rico Otero: "It's affected me by being limited in going out so much. Learn how to stay in more. Re-learning how to sanitize." June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Pamela Stewart: "We've been turned upside down. Everything is different. For African Americans, we wear a mask and glasses, if I go into a bank or a business I'm already judged. It's a double threat for us as I see it." June 2, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Gabrielle Nunn: "Mostly my daughter. She has autism. The huge change has been stressful for her. She worries about me, being at work." May 14, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Lori VanBuggenum: "Even though the distance hasn't changed, this has made me feel the furthest away from my family. Everyone is in Wyoming. I can't jump on a plane and go see them." May 5, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Benjamin Johnson: "The word uncertainty just keeps coming to mind. I feel the biggest thing for me is being fully open to uncertainty with kindness and compassion." April 29, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Cellisa Johnson: "It's affected me financially with my business as well as emotionally, not being able to be hands on with my clients." April 29, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bebe Barbosa: "I am a touching person. I like to hug. I'm missing the embracing." April 24, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Logan Byers: "I'm very conscious how my actions affect other people now, more than ever. Every place I go to I'm conscious of how close I am to people." April 29, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Elana Bloom: "It was very shocking. Everything I had planned for – my whole business was canceled over a two day period." Bloom owns Solstice, a textile business and would make most of her money in the Spring to help with the slower months of Summer. April 14, 2020
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Kristina Michelle: My cousin passed away four days ago in New Orleans. We can't get an autopsy for a while and there will be no funeral service. April 14, 2020
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Pat Fisher: "A friend of a friend is living with me and his three cats. It was only supposed to be temporary, but now he can't find a job or pay for a place to rent. The situation probably won't change until the Fall." April 14, 2020
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Lori Adkison: "This is reaffirming my belief in community." April 13, 2020
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Sammy Cabrera: "A lot of people grab what they don't need at stores. I don't like the way some people are acting." April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Jamie Galindo: "I'm getting over an ex-boyfriend and having to social distance is difficult." April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Michelle Arreola: "My whole life is on hold." Job interviews are postponed and the medical college admission test is on hold. April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Kent Bauman: "I've had less of an impact. I work for a solar company so we're running full steam. People are home and are thinking about self-sufficiency and thinking about the environment." April 16, 2020
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Trevonn Clark: "I miss going to restaurants and the movies." April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Laura Eliason: "I wonder when I'll be able to travel and see my family again." April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Ortega, retiree: "I am retired. I wear a mask because it makes me feel good and others feel good." April 6, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Nopri: "It has definitely affected me by how I keep up with my behavioral health. Most of the places I go have been closed down or have set dates to close." April 6, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Jeronimo "Mo" Madril, owner and executive chef of Geronimo's Revenge: "As an owner and driven person, I am very discouraged. It is what it is." April 6, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
David Clarke, unemployed bartender: "I am an out of work bartender. Jobs have instantly vanished." April 6, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Leonel Cabrera. April 6, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
