Coronavirus cases in Arizona top 6,700; 1,164 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 6,700 Monday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 6,716, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 275 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported today.

Across Pima County, 1,164 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 28 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 340 people ages 65 and older;

• 168 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 226 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 402 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 25 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for three coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 76 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.

There have been 66,543 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 9 percent of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 275 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 208 people 65 years old and older;

• 40 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 18 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 9 people between 20 and 44 years old.