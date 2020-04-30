Coronavirus cases in Arizona top 7,600; 1,241 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 7,600 on Thursday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 7,648, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 320 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19.
Across Pima County, 1,241 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 26 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 372 people ages 65 and older;
• 178 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 236 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 427 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 26 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 80 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new Pima County deaths were reported on Thursday.
There have been 71,786 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 9% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 320 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, which is up 16 from the day before, include:
• 244 people 65 years old and older;
• 46 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 20 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 10 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 7,648, is an increase of 446 cases from Wednesday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
