Coronavirus cases in Arizona top 8,000; 1,300 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 8,000 Saturday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 8,364, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 348 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 18 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 1,300 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 33 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 392 people ages 65 and older;

• 184 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 245 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 447 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 30 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 2 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 89 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.

There have been 77,997 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 348 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 267 people 65 years old and older;

• 50 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 21 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 10 people between 20 and 44 years old.