Coronavirus causes Arizona legislature to pull the plug on 2020 session

PHOENIX — Arizona legislative leaders are finally pulling the plug on the 2020 session.
The move comes more than a month since lawmakers recessed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with hopes at that time of returning to act on unfinished business once the pandemic had passed. But the virus has proved more long-lasting than planned.
And at least one state lawmaker has become infected.
"There is a strong consensus that this is the right thing to do," Senate President Karen Fann said in a prepared statement. "Recognizing that the health of Arizona citizens and our economic recovery are our highest priority, we are setting aside any legislative business that does not directly support this mission."
The move comes over the objections of several Republican legislators who wanted to finish action on what they said were priority issues. These range from changes in election laws and regulation of vacation rentals to higher gasoline taxes and banning transgender girls from participating in high school and college sports.
It also means the death of several tax-cut proposals, including one by Gov. Doug Ducey to eliminate income taxes on military pensions.
"We know there is much work to be done," Fann said. But she said Arizona now has other priorities.
"We will now turn our attention to addressing the most pressing issues facing the state and our citizens including Arizona's economic recovery, stabilizing our healthcare system, liability impacts on small businesses and other COVID-19-related issues," she said.
The Legislature has completed the only thing it is legally required to do: adopt a budget for the coming fiscal year.
But it is only an $11.8 billion "baseline" spending plan to continue all agencies with adjustments for growth and population.
Lawmakers did add an additional $105 million before packing up in March in direct funds for the Department of Health Services to deal with the coronavirus as well as for aid to renters, the homeless and small business.
But fiscal questions remain, including how much the pandemic will affect state revenues. Legislative budget staffers said it could slash tax collections by as little as $600 million or as much as $1.6 billion.
At the same time, the state is likely to incur more expenses as more people qualify for programs like Medicaid.
The unemployment situation — more than 500,000 have lost jobs since the outbreak and the restrictions imposed by the governor — does not affect state spending. The cost of state-provided benefits is borne by a tax on employers; an additional $600 a week approved by Congress is funded from Washington.
Finally ending the session does have one immediate benefit for lawmakers looking for another term.
Arizona law prohibits legislators from raising money from lobbyists during the legislative session. This is an election year. That prohibition goes away Friday, May 8, providing time for seeking donations before the Aug. 3 primary.
Ending the formal session also means no more daily living allowance.
With the session only in recess, all 90 of them have has been entitled to collect their daily allowance seven days a week even though there have been no sessions since March 23. That amounts to $35 a day for lawmakers from Maricopa County and $60 a day for out-of-county legislators.
