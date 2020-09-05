Coronavirus clusters near UA campus leaves neighbors, government officials frustrated

With clusters of coronavirus identified at a handful of off-campus student dwellings, local government officials and neighborhood members expressed frustration that the University of Arizona was not proactive enough about a situation they acknowledged was inevitable.

The UA has not specified how many off-campus students have tested positive for the virus, only saying Friday that some are included in the 480 cases the university has confirmed at its on-campus testing sites, since July 31.

But early indicators show large swaths of off-campus students, who are not mandated by the university to be tested, are infected and not included in the UA’s count, just as the school is into the three-day Labor Day weekend.

At least 29 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among 240 students who were tested last week by the city and county at the off-campus apartments located near North Euclid Avenue and East Speedway Boulevard, officials said. In addition, at least six live-in members tested positive at the Alpha Phi sorority house, located within campus limits but considered off-campus, according to local news reports.

On-campus clusters of cases have already been identified in the Likins, Árbol de la Vida and Coronado dorms.

The university has partnered with Pima County, Tucson and neighborhood groups to take efforts to curb the off-campus outbreaks before they spread to the larger community, through a series of mobile testing sites, including at apartment complexes and Greek houses this week.

But ultimately many expressed frustration that the university’s initial coronavirus plan was focused on the 5,000 students who opted to live within the dorms, as opposed to the many thousands more who live off-campus, when classes resumed late last month.