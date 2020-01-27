Coronavirus concerns prompt cancellation of University of Arizona event

The Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona has canceled this Saturday’s Global Chinese New Year Festival Show over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

As of Monday, five cases of the new virus had been confirmed in the U.S., including one in the Phoenix area.

University officials decided to cancel the Feb. 1 event at Centennial Hall and postpone all related activities until further notice.

The event, expected to draw about 2,000 people, was scrapped “due to travel concerns and related challenges” arising from the outbreak, according to a news release from the university.

“We regret that we have to take this action, but it’s best to be careful at this stage,” Liesl Folks, UA provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the victims of this virus in China and here at home, and we’re hopeful that all the people working around the world to contain and control this threat are soon successful.”

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China where thousands of people have developed virus-related respiratory illness and at least 80 have died.