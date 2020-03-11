Coronavirus concerns push UA to delay start of classes next week

The start of classes at the University of Arizona has been delayed next week over concerns about the coronavirus, the school announced Wednesday night.
The university also will move from traditional classroom instruction to online courses "wherever possible," UA President Robert C. Robbins said in a news release.
"(The) University of Arizona is rapidly ramping up coronavirus mitigation efforts to keep our community as safe as possible," Robbins said in the release. "There is no doubt these policies will disrupt and inconvenience our campus community. However, I strongly believe these short-term disruptions will greatly reduce the risk of significant long-term negative consequences."
The UA is on spring break this week. Classes that were set to resume Monday, will now begin Wednesday, March 18.
The move to online classes will remain in effect until Monday, April 6, when Robins says the UA will "assess its operational status."
Robbins said there are no cases of COVID-19 on campus and that residence halls, recreational facilities, food services and campus health are to remain open.
Several universities across the country have made similar moves to limit or cancel face-to-face classes.
Earlier Wednesday, Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced his school would switch to online instruction “wherever possible” for the next two weeks over concerns about the virus. The ASU move starts Monday.
Crow, in a formal statement, said that there are going to be exceptions where necessary for things like computer and research labs and performing arts.