Coronavirus deaths in Pima County climb to 4; COVID-19 cases in Arizona now at 665

Four Pima County residents have died of COVID-19, up from two on Thursday, according to the Pima County Health Department website.

While no official information has been released about the two latest deaths, Pima County’s first fatal COVID-19 case was a 54-year-old Tucson woman who died at Tucson Medical Center on Monday, March 23. The women had diabetes, which put her at higher risk for developing more serious coronavirus symptoms, and died within hours of finding out she was positive.

The second death, which was announced Thursday, was a man in his 70s with "other health conditions that may have put him at higher risk."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is up to 665 as of Friday morning, with 102 identified cases in Pima County. According to the Arizona Department of Health Sciences, they have identified 13 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.

The Pima County Health Department’s website says the cases include one patient between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 36 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 35 patients between ages 41 and 65, and 25 patients ages 66 and older. The ages of five patients are currently unknown.