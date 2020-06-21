Coronavirus in Tucson: Oro Valley man dies from COVID-19 shortly after liver transplant

Dale Elkins, a Navy veteran who lived in Oro Valley, and his wife, Lori, were enjoying their “happy ever after” life of an active retired couple.

Dale and Lori, a retired FAA supervisor, spent the last several years traveling across the country in their Honda Pilot, visiting relatives and friends, and going to concerts, including performances by The Who, ZZ Top, Chicago, The Doobie Brothers, Metallica, Kiss and The Rolling Stones.

They spent days on boats in San Diego, at the Statue of Liberty in New York, sightseeing at the Grand Canyon and attending Houston Astros baseball games.

Then a health emergency for Dale and the COVID-19 pandemic forever changed their lives.

Dale, a recovering alcoholic, got sick in July 2019 and became progressively worse from his damaged liver. He was told he needed a liver transplant.

In February, he was advised by his team of doctors at Banner-University Medical Center about other hospitals where he might get the transplant sooner, said Lori.

Dale chose Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and he received a new liver March 26. The surgery was successful, she said.

Dale was discharged to a rehabilitation unit to regain his strength and recover from the surgery, but returned to the hospital and was diagnosed with COVID-19 days later, Lori said.

He was put on a ventilator three times, underwent dialysis because his kidneys failed and suffered from pneumonia and other infections, recalled Lori. Strict protocols kept her away from his bedside, but she was able to communicate with Dale for a while using FaceTime, but that ended when he was placed on a ventilator and into a drug-induced coma.