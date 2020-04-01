Coronavirus prompts furloughs at Arizona Daily Star

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Arizona Daily Star in cooperation with Gannett, has instituted temporary pay cuts and furloughs due to coronavirus-related revenue declines.

All employees either will have reduced pay or take unpaid time off from April through June.

Gannett, among other news organizations, has instituted similar cost-savings measures due to advertising declines during the crisis.

