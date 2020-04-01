Coronavirus prompts furloughs at Arizona Daily Star

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Arizona Daily Star in cooperation with Gannett, has instituted temporary pay cuts and furloughs due to coronavirus-related revenue declines.
All employees either will have reduced pay or take unpaid time off from April through June.
Gannett, among other news organizations, has instituted similar cost-savings measures due to advertising declines during the crisis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.