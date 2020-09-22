Coronavirus propels bigger push to get Tucsonans to get flu shot

1:42 Watch Now: All your flu shot questions, answered Experts say getting the flu shot is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to h…

They will be prioritizing places where people congregate and live, like assisted- living facilities and long-term-care centers, as well as places where they can reach high-risk groups, said Crystal Rambaud, the vaccine-preventable diseases manager for Pima County.

Rambaud said people who need a flu shot and can’t get it from a primary care provider can use the Vaccine Finder to find out where the closest location is to get the shot.

Residents can also log on to the Pima County Health Department flu vaccine information page. Additionally, she said, many pharmacies have the flu shot on hand now.

Most people can get immunized for free through the county depending on inventory and insurance, so Rambaud urges people to call ahead and check. Most insurance companies cover a flu vaccine at no cost.

“People can also purchase a shot for $10 or $15, but we don’t want to charge people,” she said. “The flu vaccination is important every year, but this year it’s more important than ever. We don’t have this opportunity with COVID, but we do with the flu.”