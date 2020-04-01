Coronavirus spurs 'unprecedented measures' to expel migrants apprehended at the border

The Border Patrol is taking “unprecedented measures” to quickly expel migrants from Southern Arizona into Mexico as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Rather than send migrants to detention centers or criminal courts, agents are fast-tracking them to Mexico out of fear of coronavirus infection. As a result, border enforcement in Southern Arizona is operating for the time being much as it did in the 1990s, before large-scale criminal prosecutions or prolonged detention were prevalent.

Under the new measures, agents apprehend migrants, give them medical masks, and take them to field processing stations that were set up recently. Agents then take their fingerprints, check for criminal history, and drive them to the nearest port of entry where those apprehended are “expelled” to Mexico, according to the Tucson Sector public affairs office.

“This is an unprecedented time that requires unprecedented measures to safeguard our border, to ensure your safety and that of our country,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal said in a March 21 video posted on social media announcing the new measures.

Agents now follow a federal statute that allows officials to stop the entry of people or goods when “by reason of the existence of any communicable disease in a foreign country there is a serious danger of the introduction of such disease to the United States.”

The new measures apply to migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who make up the bulk of apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border. On the northern border, the measures apply to Canadians.