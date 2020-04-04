Coronavirus steals traditions of prom, graduation from Tucson high school seniors

Tessa DeConcini and her friends joke about going to prom many years from now with their future sons.

They’re referring to a joke circulated on Twitter long before anyone heard the word coronavirus. Photos of sons taking their moms to prom because the women missed out as teens.

“That Twitter trope fits in a more comedic and sad way now,” says the University High senior. “We are experiencing something that nobody else, not our parents or our grandparents or anybody else, is going to experience in the same way because we’re missing all of these super-significant milestones.”

The coronavirus pandemic has closed public schools across Arizona for the rest of the school year. Tucson’s class of 2020 headed to spring break a few weeks ago not knowing it would be their last time on campus. They’re facing the prospect of no prom, no graduation ceremonies and no saying goodbye — an abrupt ending to 13 years of schooling.

DeConcini’s prom dress has been in her closet since Labor Day, a gift from her cousin who wore it to her own prom last year.

Missing prom may seem trivial compared to the devastation unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, DeConcini says. But for her and other teens, it’s not just about one night of dressing up and going out dancing. It’s about creating lifelong memories. It’s about a rite of passage.

In the Vail School District, Starla Guthrie was looking forward to helping her only daughter get ready for prom — picking out a dress, doing her hair and makeup, taking the photos.