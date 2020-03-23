Coronavirus strips homeless Tucson shelters of volunteers, other resources

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

With many Tucsonans sheltering in place to protect themselves from coronavirus, service providers and government officials are scrambling to help those with no homes to hide out in.

City Councilman Steve Kozachik said local homeless shelters and other charitable organizations face shaky supply chains, dwindling donations and shifting health protocols as they struggle to help a growing number of people in need.

But the most immediate problem is a sudden loss of volunteers, some of whom have been told to stay away because of their age or other risk factors.

“Many of these volunteers are seniors, so they’re legitimately concerned for all the reasons that you know,” Kozachik said.

Gospel Rescue Mission is encouraging its elderly and at-risk volunteers to avoid the shelter for the time being.