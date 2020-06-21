Cost, impact of police on campus under review by Tucson school district

As Tucson’s largest school district prepares to pour resources into safely reopening schools amid a global health pandemic, the cost and impact of having armed, uniformed police officers on campuses has come into question.

Tucson Unified School District spent a total of $1.2 million, nearly $500,000 of which covered the cost of school resource officers (SROs) and the remaining $700,000 paying for off-duty officers who man school events like high school football games, in 2018 and 2019.

But at a time when conversations about police brutality and the need for police reform are at the forefront of conversations nationally, the TUSD governing board is considering whether daily exposure to law enforcement officers is in the best interest of students of color and whether those financial resources could be spent to support students in different ways.

Building trust at a cost?

TUSD has 12 school resource officers stationed at middle and high schools across the city.

They are tasked with not only responding to threats or acts of violence, but with building relationships with students and providing educational experiences including teaching courses on students’ rights and how to safely interact with police.

Programming linked to collaboration with law enforcement includes an alternative-to-arrest effort that has diverted more than 100 TUSD students away from the justice system and an initiative in which law enforcement alerts TUSD when students are exposed to criminal acts at home in an effort to provide additional monitoring and support as needed.