Cost to build water treatment plants to protect against PFAS hazards will be 'substantial'

Typically, designing the system accounts for about 10% of the total cost, added Chris Avery, an assistant city attorney who regularly works on water issues.

Planning and designing such a treatment system usually takes a year, and building it takes another year to 18 months, Thomure said. But the city has no set deadline for when it has to get a system online, he said. While city officials know “quite a bit” about where PFAS has been found and at what concentrations, it hasn’t done test work needed to finalize a design for a treatment system, he said.

“It does take time to research best treatment method and design it,” he said.

The pending legislation, known as the PFAS Action Act, would require the feds to for the first time treat PFAS as a hazardous waste, meaning that federal Superfund toxic waste cleanup funds could be used to cover the tab for removing it from drinking supplies, Romero wrote in letters sent Tuesday to members of Arizona’s congressional delegation. The bill contains $200 million for PFAS cleanup over two years. A separate provision would add another $50 million over two years to reimburse cities such as Tucson that have already paid for PFAS cleanup work.

“These customers should not have to foot the bill for a problem which they did not cause,” Romero wrote, referring to the Tucson utility’s 750,000 customers. “As a desert community, groundwater is our lifeblood and its protection is essential to our future. As lawmakers, we have a moral obligation to ensure that we maintain a sustainable supply of clean drinking water for future generations.”

Contact reporter Tony Davis at tdavis@tucson.com or 806-7746. On Twitter@tonydavis987.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.