Could Arizona Senate race shape Supreme Court fight or vice versa? Analysts are skeptical

“If I were her, I’d be trying to create some space between (me) and Trump. It looks like she’s going the other way,” Coleman said. “I feel like she’s maybe trying to hug Trump too close. How much more of that base can she really consolidate now?”

Any fallout might be worth the prize

Westerland disagrees. He said even if McSally wanted to wait to fill Ginsburg’s seat until after inauguration next year — and there is no evidence to suggest that she does — she can’t risk losing her core support among GOP voters.

Derailing an opportunity for your party to fill a seat on the Supreme Court is a guaranteed way to alienate your base, Westerland said. To do so in hopes of winning over an unknown number of independent voters is simply far too much of a risk for an uncertain reward, he said.

As for any potential political fallout from rushing the confirmation process now after what Republicans did in 2016 to stop President Obama’s last high court nominee, Westerland said the prize is worth the price.

“You take these hits, and you put someone on the Supreme Court,” he said.