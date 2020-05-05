Council says budget incomplete until it factors in CARES Act reimbursement

"It causes me great concern to increase those expenses right now when I don't have assurance I can get reimbursed," Ortega told the Star on Monday. "Part of the guidance that I've gotten, it does not look like I can get reimbursed for the vast majority of what we're going to put out there. What I told the council is it could put us in a tough spot."

"We certainly are exploring every opportunity," Ortega said, adding that they've provided those employees with things like personal protective equipment, extra paid sick leave, and a hotel for those employees who are concerned they were exposed to COVID-19. "I think that we're going to continue to provide them the environment to be safe as they're out and about."

He echoed those sentiments during the council meeting, as an item to implement that hazard pay was delayed. Ortega said that he will provide updates during every council meeting.

In response to questions about who would be eligible for the pay, Ortega said he'd like to see it for every employee who cannot work remotely or social distance, but he admitted that the definition is fluid. Some councilmembers also expressed a desire to cap that total amount given to workers.