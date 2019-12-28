Councilman converts glass bottles into sand — hopes city follows suit

Little, a self-described avid traveler, took from her experiences to come up with a solution. She learned of the existence of a booming global sand industry that has depleted river and ocean sand supplies due to dredging in Asia. She coupled that with glass recycling initiatives in other countries, such as New Zealand and Australia, where the sand-like material was being used for road construction.

She pitched the idea to Kozachik, who she said “got right on it.”

“If we want to be sustainable, we need to be sustainable,” Little said.

Kozachik specifically perused the internet in search of his own glass crusher. He got the go-ahead from city manager Mike Ortega, who agreed to pay $6,000 to purchase the item and use it for the “pilot program.”

“It’s a great way to pilot a possible local alternative to recycle a commodity at a low-cost,” Ortega said through a spokesman, adding that if it’s successful, they would “possibly be able to take it to a macro-level.”

The glass crusher arrived on Monday at Kozachik’s office from New Zealand. The first bottles were collected by Little from Time Market. Kozachik has been feeding the bottles into the top of the machine, where they’re instantly converted into sand and filled into five-gallon buckets.