A two-vehicle crash that led to power poles being struck has closed a section of Country Club Road Friday night.
Tucson police Sgt. Kimberly Bay said in a tweet that Country Club Road between Blacklidge Drive and Ft. Lowell Road has been shut down.
No one was injured in the accident, she said.
Around 110 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power due to equipment damaged in the crash, according to the TEP outage map.
TEP crews are working to fix the lines. An estimated time for the road to reopen is 5 a.m. Saturday, Bay added.
Drivers should find an alternate route.