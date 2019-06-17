A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Border Patrol report of skeletal remains southwest of Tucson, south of Kitt Peak Monday night, county officials said.
The deputy responded to the site on Elkhorn Ranch, off of Arizona 286, said James Allerton, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The deputy and boder patrol officers had not discovered anything suspicious about the case, Allerton said. He said the remains are likely an illegal immigrant who died in the area.
“Unfortunately one of the realities of that particular area is that we do occasionally discover human remains there,” Allerton said.