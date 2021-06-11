County, FEMA mobile vaccine sites adjusting hours because of heat

Pima County’s mobile vaccination clinics run in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are adjusting their hours and beginning to move indoors because of the extreme heat.

Two FEMA vaccine sites will operate Saturday, June 12, through Monday, June 14, at Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1st Ave., and Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road.

The locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will resume providing vaccines from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to avoid peak heat hours. Before, the clinics were scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Future FEMA sites are moving to indoor, air-conditioned locations near previously announced outdoor locations. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tucson from late Saturday morning to Wednesday night.

All the federally run vaccine sites are offering Arizona Lottery scratcher tickets for those receiving their first dose. The tickets are worth a variety of cash prizes with a maximum winning of $10,000.

Pima County has partnered with the federal agency to provide mobile vaccine clinics since May 3 and plans to continue running the pop-up mobile sites through June 26.