County issues new guidelines as Tucson restaurants reopen dine-in service today

As restaurants reopen to dine-in services today, the Pima County Health Department has issued a list of 17 protective measures that they say facilities should adopt during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures are intended to protect food service employees and customers as much as possible. This includes taking precautions such as daily wellness and symptoms checks, frequent hand-washing and being equipped with cloth masks and gloves at all times.

Among other guidelines, the county is also recommending that facilities limit their indoor occupancy to 50 percent or lower, keep a minimum of six feet between tables and that dine-in services only be allowed if a party calls ahead first.

While the measures are being strongly recommended by the health department to reduce the chances of exposure to COVID-19, they are not requirements. However, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will be asked in the coming weeks to amend the County Health Code. If adopted, 15 of the new measures would be required for dine-in service during the pandemic.