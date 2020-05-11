You are the owner of this article.
County issues new guidelines as Tucson restaurants reopen dine-in service today
featured

David Clark, left, out of work bartender, and Jeronimo "Mo" Madril, owner and executive chef of Geronimo's Revenge, practice social distancing while waiting to give out carnitas for Forbes Meat Company and Geronimo's Revenge's "Carnitas for the community" at Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 6, 2020. Forbes Meat Company and Geronimo's Revenge partnered to help the restaurant community by offering free carnitas to those affected by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). They will be making to go carnitas every Monday in April starting at 2pm until all the to go packs, roughly 60, are all gone.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

As restaurants reopen to dine-in services today, the Pima County Health Department has issued a list of 17 protective measures that they say facilities should adopt during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures are intended to protect food service employees and customers as much as possible. This includes taking precautions such as daily wellness and symptoms checks, frequent hand-washing and being equipped with cloth masks and gloves at all times.

Among other guidelines, the county is also recommending that facilities limit their indoor occupancy to 50 percent or lower, keep a minimum of six feet between tables and that dine-in services only be allowed if a party calls ahead first.

While the measures are being strongly recommended by the health department to reduce the chances of exposure to COVID-19, they are not requirements. However, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will be asked in the coming weeks to amend the County Health Code. If adopted, 15 of the new measures would be required for dine-in service during the pandemic.

“We understand the desire to get people back to work and lift some of these restrictions, but the pandemic is ongoing and the public needs to know the County and the restaurant industry are working cooperatively to keep people as safe as possible if they choose to dine on-premises," the county said in a news release.

"We are continuing to recommend that vulnerable individuals, including people over 65 and those who are medically compromised, continue to stay away from these venues, and that physical distancing continues everywhere in order to help prevent new infections.”

Minimum restaurant operation measures:

Pima County's latest guidelines to local restaurants reopening their dining areas beginning today include the follow:

• Physical and electronic signage posting at the restaurant entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises.

• Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent, or lower.

• Service by take out, reservation or call ahead seating only, including text and/or telephone notification of patrons requesting restaurant in-person service, allowing restaurant patrons to physical distance until called for service.

• Physical distancing of six feet minimum between tables

• Clearly marked six-foot spacing marks throughout the restaurant, along entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within a restaurant.

• Parties no larger than 10 allowed per table and bar top seating is not allowed.

• Menus must be in a format that does not promote potential virus transmission, e.g. menu boards, single use menus.

• Elimination of self-service stations, including salad bars, buffets, soda refill stations, and table side food preparation.

• Expansion of outdoor service areas to increase physical distancing standards

Hand sanitizers available at entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas.

• Sanitize customer areas after each sitting with EPA-registered disinfectant, including but not limited to: Tables, Tablecloths, Chairs/booth seats, Table-top condiments and condiment holders.

• Post documentation cleaning logs online and at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every two to three hours.

