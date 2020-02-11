County officials look to expand screening program in effort to reduce jail population

Since opening last September, Pima County’s Pretrial Services Annex has been working to reduce the jail population by allowing certain misdemeanor defendants to be screened for release instead of being booked into jail immediately.

Now, officials are looking to increase the number of screenings at the annex.

The temporary annex, located next to the Pima County Jail, is the first phase of a plan to construct a permanent two-story screening facility that will also serve as a re-entry housing space to help inmates transition back into the community. Officials estimate the annex will eventually conduct up to 500 misdemeanor screenings per month, saving county taxpayers about $1.5 million each year.

Construction on the permanent structure is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and will cost the county $5.5 million.

“What we’re doing is screening these individuals who have lower level charges before they get booked into the jail,” said Domingo Corona, director of pretrial services. “This allows the sheriff’s department to focus, in the jail, on those who are in for higher level charges and may be a little higher risk.”

Corona said the number of arrestees being processed through the annex started off small, but is growing.