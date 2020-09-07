County recorder says family of those in assisted living facilities should confirm their vote status

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez is asking the public for help in making sure all who need to register to vote or get a ballot while in assisted living facilities, nursing homes or hospitals does so.

Since COVID-19, regulations implemented at these facilities have stopped admitting visitors for the health and safety of elderly residents.

So that includes team members on the county’s special elections board, explained Rodriguez in a news release. Prior to the pandemic, the team members would go to the facilities to assist the voter in receiving, voting and returning their ballot.

There are cases where people are temporarily staying in facilities and are not able to get to their polling place or receive mail, said Rodriguez.

Since special elections board team members no longer are allowed to enter the facilities, Rodriguez is asking help from family members or friends of residents.

“We need the public’s help in making certain their friends and family members in those facilities are properly registered to vote and able to get access to a ballot,” said Rodriguez.