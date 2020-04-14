Countywide effort reduces jail population in bid to reduce coronavirus spread in Tucson

An effort to release some inmates and put fewer people behind bars for minor offenses has significantly reduced the population in Tucson’s jail, officials say.

Pima County jail’s average inmate population has dropped by almost 500 inmates since early March. That reduction, from an average of almost 2,000 inmates a day to 1,491 as of Tuesday afternoon, is due to a collective effort from law enforcement, courts, criminal attorneys to cutback on the jail population to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Having fewer inmates frees space to properly quarantine inmates if they get sick, helping to prevent a virus outbreak. The jail has not had any cases of coronavirus among staff or inmates, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Since mid-march law enforcement officials were directed to find ways to limit the amount of people booked into jail. That effort is one of many reasons the jail population has successfully been reduced, Chief Deputy Pima County Attorney Amelia Cramer said.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office also is temporarily declining to charge anyone for simple possession of drugs for personal use, eliminating the need for arrests on such non-violent crimes.

Meanwhile, Pima County Superior Court’s presiding judge gave pretrial services the authority to decide whether defendants in misdemeanor cases should be released, excluding those accused in domestic-violence cases, Cramer said. Pretrial services employees review information about the arrest and the person’s criminal history before making that decision.