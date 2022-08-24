Court: 2 Arizona initiatives to stay on ballot despite violations

PHOENIX — Arizonans will be able to vote on two controversial ballot measures even though petition circulators broke the law, the state Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday.

In separate rulings, the justices said those who gather signatures for money are required to register with the Secretary of State's Office for each petition campaign. Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said that did not happen in either the initiative to require disclosure of "dark money'' in politics or another to cap medical debt payments.

But Brutinel pointed out that the Secretary of State's Office provided no procedure for those already registered to submit new ones. He said that made it impossible for circulators to comply with the law.

More to the point, Brutinel said knocking the petition drives off the ballot for a problem that circulators and organizers did not create "would unreasonably hinder or restrict'' the constitutional right of the people to propose their own laws. So he and his colleagues agreed that the signatures gathered by those who did not register anew should count.

That conclusion is crucial. A contrary ruling would have left both measures short of the number of valid signatures needed to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP leaders of the state House and Senate had urged the state Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings and block the initiatives from the ballot.

The "dark money" measure would would require the disclosure of true sources of donations of more than $5,000 on political campaigns. Initiative organizer Terry Goddard has said the money would have to be traced back to the original source and could not be “laundered’’ through a series of groups.

The medical debt initiative would raise the amount of a home’s value shielded from creditors under the “homestead exemption” from $150,000 to $400,000, and boost the value of vehicles, cash and other possessions shielded from creditors. It also would cap interest rates on medical debts and add yearly inflation adjustments.