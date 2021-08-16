Court: Arizona schools can require students and staff to wear masks

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are free to require students and staff to wear masks on campus, at least for the time being.
In a ruling Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the state law banning such mandates approved by the Republican-controlled legislature at the end of June is not yet in effect.
"Under Arizona law, new laws are effective 90 days after the legislative session ends, which is Sept. 29 this year," he wrote.
Warner acknowledged that there is an exception for emergency measures. But he said this does not qualify.
"They require a two-thirds vote and this statute was not approved by a two-thirds majority," Warner wrote.
The judge also said a clause in the measure making it retroactive to July 1 is legally meaningless.
"A retroactivity clause is not an emergency clause and cannot be used to avoid the two-thirds vote requirement needed to make a statute immediately effective," Warner wrote.
Warner was no more impressed by arguments by Alexander Kolodin, attorney for a teacher in the Phoenix Union High School district, that HB 2898 which contains the ban on mask mandates is an appropriations measure which, by law, is immediately effective.
"This statute is not an appropriation measure," he wrote. "It is a regulation of school districts."
And Warner said the fact that lawmakers tucked the language into a bill that also includes some appropriation of funds does not also convert this provision into an appropriation.
Monday's ruling most immediately keeps in place the requirement enacted by the Phoenix Union board earlier this month. Chad Getson, the district superintendent, said the goal was not to defy the state but instead to protect the 32,000 students and staff.
But while Warner's ruling sets no precedents, it gives added strength to similar restrictions imposed by Tucson Unified School District and other districts around the state that have decided, at least for the time being, to require those coming on campus to wear face coverings.
Warner emphasized that he is not making any decisions on the merits or even the legality of the law itself, but only its effective date. And the judge gave Kolodin 45 days to amend his complaint to raise those issues at a future hearing.