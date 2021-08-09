Court delays decision on Arizona tax cut petitions

“By telling people there is a likelihood that signatures are going to be invalidated, it affects their view,’’ Desai said. “They want a ruling, they want to file this case early to impact that signature gathering effort.’’

Desai said she believes that’s why Langhofer filed suit on July 21 even as volunteers are in the streets trying to collect the 118,823 valid signatures on each of three petitions by the deadline.

But she said the tactic won’t work.

“I think people are very motivated,’’ Desai said. “When they hear that somebody is trying to reverse what they’re doing, I think that actually motivates them more.’’

Langhofer, for his part, said there was a legal reason to file suit and start the legal process now.

“If we’d waited until after Sept. 28 to file, don’t you think they would have argued” that people who unreasonably delay bringing court actions can be found to have forfeited their right to sue, he said.

“I’m certain that would have happened,’’ he said. That would have undermined his ability to argue that the constitutional right of voters to second-guess legislative actions does not apply to tax matters.