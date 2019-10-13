Pima County residents can get free legal information Tuesday night during two information sessions.
The Superior Court in Pima County and the Pima County Bar Association will host this year’s Court Night at the Abrams Public Health Center, where people can learn about legal issues, including divorce and custody; adoption and guardianship; child support; and dependency and detention, among other topics.
Local attorneys and professionals who have practical knowledge of the topics will be presenting at the event, according to a Pima County Superior Court news release. The presentations are designed to help people learn about important legal issues that may affect their daily life.
Presenters cannot address specific cases or provide legal advice, according to the news release. County partners, agencies and court departments will be on hand to answer questions, including the Pima County Bar Association, which will provide referrals and information about reduced-fee attorneys.
Representatives of the Arizona Attorney General’s Child Support Services will also be on hand to answer questions.
The Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court will be available to answer questions about opening a court case, obtaining an order of protection, passport or marriage license. The Pima County Juvenile Justice Center will answer questions regarding the legal system when youths are involved, including in cases of dependency, detention, adoption and guardianships.
The Superior Court Family Law Conciliation Court will offer help with how to access free mediation and parent education services and free and low-cost community resources. The Superior Court Interpreter’s Office will familiarize attendees with interpreter and translation services available at the court.
The court’s Law Library and Resource Center will offer information on the forms and services in the library, documents and templates on the court’s website and other information.
Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available during the event.
Other language support can be requested by calling 520-724-3888.