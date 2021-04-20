Court rejects Brnovich challenge to ASU hotel deal over filing issue

Central to Tuesday’s ruling is the fact that lawsuits of this kind must be filed within a year of someone learning about a questionable legal practice.

Brnovich did file suit on Jan. 10, 2019. He argued that was timely as it was not until Jan. 20, 2018, that the city of Tempe reached a final agreement with Omni to develop the hotel and conference center.

That agreement also includes $21 million in sales tax relief.

But the original lawsuit dealt only with the questions about the authority of the regents to enter into the deal. It was not until April 3, 2019, that Brnovich amended the complaint alleging that the deal violates the provision of the Arizona Constitution that makes it illegal to make gifts of state resources.

Appellate Judge Jennifer Perkins, writing for the unanimous court, said that came too late.

She pointed out that internal memos show the Attorney General’s Office actually began raising questions about the deal and the issue of the gift clause in January 2018.

Perkins also said the paperwork outlining the transactions were publicly accessible at that time and that a finalized option agreement, executed in February 2018, “contains all the provisions the Attorney General’s Office would later challenge.’’