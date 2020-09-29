Court reopens door to 'dark money' in Arizona political races

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals has reinstated a 2017 law that opens the door to “dark money” contributions to political races.
The judges said Tuesday that the Republican-controlled Legislature was within its rights to decide that any group the Internal Revenue Service classified as nonprofit does not have to disclose its donors, even if it uses the money to finance independent expenditures to elect or defeat candidates.
That legislative change overturned the ability of the voter-created Citizens Clean Elections Commission to determine whether the group was really a charity or only a thinly disguised political action committee. PACs have to disclose donors.
Tuesday’s unanimous ruling also allows political parties to spend unlimited dollars on behalf of their candidates without disclosure.
And it means individuals and special interests can pay the legal fees of candidates without it counting against the legal limit of how much financial help they can provide.
But there was a key victory in the ruling for the Arizona Advocacy Network, which had challenged the law.
The appellate judges said lawmakers had no right to limit the Clean Elections Commission to policing only independent expenditures made on behalf of candidates who are accepting public financing.
This preserves the right of the five-member commission to require disclosure of all money spent on all candidates — publicly financed or not — even if it can no longer force reporting of the original source of those dollars.
Appellate Judge David Gass, writing for the court, said voters were well within their authority in giving that broad right to the commission to police independent expenditures. And since voters approved it, lawmakers were powerless to change it.
Tuesday’s ruling is a reversal of fate for the challengers, who had convinced a trial judge to void the entire 2017 law. No decision has been made on whether to appeal, said challengers’ attorney Jim Barton.
The commission was created by voters in 1998 as part of what proponents said was a bid to limit the influence of money on politics.
It allows — but does not require — candidates for statewide and legislative office to qualify for public financing if they agree not to take outside cash. The amount is determined by the office sought.
It also empowers the commission to enforce campaign finance laws.
When business groups that traditionally funded many candidates could not kill it at the ballot box, they sued to have it voided. Most of the provisions were upheld in a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The latest fight stems from efforts in 2017 by then-Rep. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, to curb both the commission’s powers and campaign finance restrictions. His measure was approved on a largely party-line vote and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
Key is the carve-out from disclosure requirements for nonprofits.
There always has been an exception for nonprofits to avoid disclosing donors.
But the Citizens Clean Elections Commission has taken the position that designation by the IRS, by itself, is insufficient to prove an organization is a true charity. Instead, it adopted rules to allow it to demand records from a group to determine whether it actually is organized for the primary purpose of influencing an election.
The 2017 law — and now, the appellate court ruling — overturns that.
Also legal now is the ability of political parties to spend unlimited amounts of money on behalf of their candidates without disclosure.
In the 2018 election, for example, the Arizona Republican Party ran TV commercials on behalf of the reelection efforts of Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The actual amount they spent on behalf of each was never reported because of the exemption created in the 2017 law.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.